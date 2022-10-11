Social media users 'roast' Sarkodie for missing Nana Ampadu's funeral

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

A cross-section of social media users particularly on Facebook and Twitter have taken a dig at Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly known in showbiz as Sarkodie for missing the funeral of Highlife legend, Nana Ampadu.



After apologizing for the incident on both social media platforms, some users took to the comment sections to express their discontentment.



While some believe Sarkodie deliberately refused to attend the funeral, others indicated that the rapper could have made use of a personal assistant or reminder on his phone to prompt him.



Others also shared the view that the apology was an insult while others believe Sarkodie should mend his relationship with the family of Nana Ampadu.



Pac Anokye Lord Knows, a Facebook user, wrote: “Naa...You already have it in mind that u won't go..we are not children to come tell us stories..Shame to You”.



“You must honour the MASTERS. This excuse is best left not said. Actually an INSULT to the memory of arguably one of the Greatest Global Musicians of all time,” Lloyd Amoah also wrote on Facebook.



The situation on Twitter was no different as users also expressed similar sentiments on the matter. Fidelis Banaaleh in a Twitter post said Sarkodie missed the funeral because it was not his priority.



“You missed it because it wasn’t a priority for you senior.. in an age where phones have reminders? hmm to whom much is given much is expected Mr Sarkodie.. understand that the young are learning from you,” he tweeted.



Sarkodie apologize for missing Nana Ampadu’s funeral



In a Facebook post on October 9, Sarkodie said he was ashamed of himself and hurt for missing Nana Ampadu’s funeral despite being reminded about it by veteran actor, David Dontoh.



He said even though David Dontoh’s reminder lingered on his mind, it apparently skipped him on the day of the event.



Sarkodie added that it was bad enough for him to be missing the funerals of legends stressing that he needs to do better.



He wrote: “Ashamed and hurt for not making it to the Legend Nana Ampadu’s funeral … Uncle David Dontoh told me about it last Sunday… Crazy how I had it on my mind from then and still missed it but all the same Rest In Peace Grandpa May the almighty keep you safe No excuse makes sense to even myself missing all these legends' funerals... Need to do better”.



Nana Ampadu died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, while on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra with his funeral slated for October 8.



A day after his passing, Sarkodie made a post on social media revealing that the late music icon had once given him wise advice about not posting private stuff on social media.



A state funeral in Accra was organized for the late Nana Kwame Ampadu and he was subsequently transported to his hometown at Obo Kwahu, in the Eastern Region, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, where he has been laid to rest.



You missed it because it wasn’t a priority for you senior.. in an age where phones have reminders? hmm to whom much is given much is expected Mr Sarkodie.. understand that the young are learning from you — Fidelis Banaaleh (@BanaalehFidelis) October 9, 2022

You lie bad! It was intentional — Dannyboi???? (@SpiritmanD) October 9, 2022

Shame on you — Francis Asiedu (@Francis10423766) October 9, 2022

You no get PA or something? — #TheVillainIneverwas (@abk_taurus) October 9, 2022

Obidi You just didn’t want to go period — Abhrantie Talented ???? (@Talente42899662) October 9, 2022

