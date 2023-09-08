Social media users remember Suzzy Williams 18 years after her passing

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2023

September 8, 2023, marks the 18th anniversary of the passing of the beloved Ghanaian actress Suzzy Williams, who tragically lost her life in 2005.



The fatal accident occurred on the La-Teshie Nungua Highway in Accra at 1:30 a.m. as she was traveling in a Mitsubishi Pajero with her boyfriend, Edwin Eastman, who was a member of the Liberian R&B group, Soul Black.



Initially, Edwin Eastman had told the police that Suzzy was driving when the accident happened. However, it was later said that he was actually behind the wheel when the tragic incident occurred.



Suzzy Williams, renowned for her captivating and sometimes daring roles in films, was just 23 years old at the time of her untimely death. Her passing was a significant loss to the Ghanaian film industry, as she had gained widespread popularity not only in Ghana but also in other African countries.



She had graced the screens in numerous productions, including the well-known Suncity television series, Tentacles, Calamity, The Comforter, Mother’s Heart, and Bloody Mary.



Many on social media have come forth to share their grievances and remember their favourite actress.



“Rest easy my baby,” one user posted. “May her soul keep resting in Peace,” posted another.



One recalled, “She is the only celebrity that made me cry because of her demise,”



View some of the tweets below.





May she rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/tKzGcJCfSs — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) September 8, 2023

the most heart breaking moment for me. I cried soo much when i heard the news. went to where the accident occurred with my elder brother cos i stay close to where the incident happened. as young as i was i use to have it in mind she is my girlfriend — CHANCE THE BLOGGER✨✨ (@TrebiSnoore) September 8, 2023

She is the only celebrity that made me cry because of her demise???????? — Nana Poku???????????????????? (@mensah_kelvin) September 8, 2023

She was the Queen B on our youngest time — Thekoranteng (@thekoranteng) September 8, 2023

Time flies



Rest well suzzy Williams https://t.co/iAYn0BVQWJ — Mr.Joy (@SamuelB98741710) September 8, 2023

