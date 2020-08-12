Social media users react to Stonebwoy's alleged assault on Sarkodie's manager

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Social media particularly microblogging site Twitter has been set ablaze after a report of Stonebwoy assaulting Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town popped up on the internet.
Stonebwoy's alleged physical attack on Angel Town is reported to have happened following a disagreement with Angel at Sarkodie's rehearsal session on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Angel Town who has been receiving on his bruised eye shared a video on his Snapchat undergoing treatment but didn't explain how he got those bruises or the person who gave it to him.
Watch Angel Town undergoing treatment in the video below and some social media reactions:
Rapper @sarkodie ‘s manager Angel Town allegedly assaulted by singer Stonebwoy. According to reports reaching @ghanafuodotcom, the incident occurred Monday, August 10, 2020, during a rehearsal session for Sarkodie’s forthcoming virtual concert. Stonebwoy reportedly lost his cool after a crew member “disrespectfully” invited him for his session. And when Angel Town tried to intervene, Stonebwoy released a Mike Tyson punch on his face, leaving one of his eyes blind. Angel is currently undergoing treatment [WATCH] #Ghanafuodotcom #GhanafuoNews #Ghanafuo #GhanaCelebrities #Sarkodie #AngelTown #Stonebwoy #VirtualConcert #BlackLove
Adebayor and Stonebwoy are busy doing a project and you guys are here accusing him of assault which he isn't even aware of? Stonebwoy is in Togo currently.— Fenomeno???????? (@Sadat_18) August 12, 2020
BhimNation stay calm and don't believe and false news???????????? pic.twitter.com/m6o0NiJqP4
Somebody say Stonebwoy was in Togo. I go Facebook stonebwoy in previous posts all he dey Accra. Now they say Stonebwoy dey use VPN. Herh????????????— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) August 12, 2020
Stonebwoy and angel town demma issue I for see the video before ago believe cos this weird. You can’t punch someone in the face just because of misunderstanding at rehearsals...— Sb k. GYESi ???????????? (@_gyesi) August 12, 2020
Lol i come online see say the Stonebwoy thing dey trend I no believe seff. I go do enquires finish saa na your man actually hit angel. Charlie. Get well soon Angelo ??????— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) August 12, 2020
My dancehall king is not a coward. He won't send boys make dem come beat you. He'll come unmasked, and beat you physical. The guy too be obolo so by all means 1Gad suck the titties.— C A R L O S (@a_carlos76) August 12, 2020
Stonebwoy, I love you????????????
But this Stonebwoy issue I’m sure it won’t escalate because of how matured Sarkodie is . He no go address am or he go settle am backstage— Jaabs ???? (@mo_jaabs) August 12, 2020
Angelo was being fair for Shatta Wale and yet STONEBWOY slapped him ..— HARMONY ???? (@GodisAlive73) August 12, 2020
the truth is Shatta Wale for beware of STONEBWOY..
Angel Town get all the body physically but Ashaiman John Wick get spiritual body ????— Kelewele Joint ???? (@Ankamagyimi) August 12, 2020
Stonebwoy is showing he’s bigger spiritually than Angel Town
