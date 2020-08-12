You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 12Article 1032034

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users react to Stonebwoy's alleged assault on Sarkodie's manager

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

A photo of Stonebwoy and Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town A photo of Stonebwoy and Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Social media particularly microblogging site Twitter has been set ablaze after a report of Stonebwoy assaulting Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town popped up on the internet.

Stonebwoy's alleged physical attack on Angel Town is reported to have happened following a disagreement with Angel at Sarkodie's rehearsal session on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Angel Town who has been receiving on his bruised eye shared a video on his Snapchat undergoing treatment but didn't explain how he got those bruises or the person who gave it to him.

GhanaWeb will keep you updated on this issue.

Watch Angel Town undergoing treatment in the video below and some social media reactions:

View this post on Instagram

Rapper @sarkodie ‘s manager Angel Town allegedly assaulted by singer Stonebwoy. According to reports reaching @ghanafuodotcom, the incident occurred Monday, August 10, 2020, during a rehearsal session for Sarkodie’s forthcoming virtual concert. Stonebwoy reportedly lost his cool after a crew member “disrespectfully” invited him for his session. And when Angel Town tried to intervene, Stonebwoy released a Mike Tyson punch on his face, leaving one of his eyes blind. Angel is currently undergoing treatment [WATCH] #Ghanafuodotcom #GhanafuoNews #Ghanafuo #GhanaCelebrities #Sarkodie #AngelTown #Stonebwoy #VirtualConcert #BlackLove

A post shared by Ghanafuo•com (@ghanafuodotcom) on



















Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter