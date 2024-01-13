Social media users react to Okyeame Kwame’s outfit he wore to Osebo’s new fashion brand unveiling

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The grand launch of Ghana’s fashion icon, Osebo the Zaraman’s new clothing and shoe collection was held on January 12, 2024, at the Lodge Hotel in Tesano.



The launch saw the attendance of some renowned personalities such as Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the Deputy Tourism Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey, and Dr. Azumah Nelson.



Other industrial personalities who were also present at the brand unveiling included gospel artiste, Piesie Esther, Kwabena Kwabena, Nacee, Kofi Adjorlolo, and Ghana’s rap doctor, Okyeame Kwame.



Among the outfits the above-mentioned personalities wore to the launch, Okyeame Kwame’s outfit seems to have caught the attention of some social media users as they have reacted to it.



A video shared by GhKwaku on Instagram captured the Hiplife singer dressed in an all-white two-piece.



The shirt was designed in a way where a part displayed the singer’s muscles.



These netizens reacted to it, as most of them described him as an accident patient.



The following are the reactions of some netizens:



“Accident patient going home with bandages all over. Get well soon. See u next week. Make sure u come for dressing every 2 days”.



“In fact @okyeamekwame this is beyond culture aaaaaba. wo p3 settings Ad3n wo y3 cheddar anaaaa?”.



“You ask him about this dress, and he’ll begin talking about how ancient Egyptians travelled through Babylon, made a stop at the Sahel to eat Kumasi-made fufu then proceeded to Gold Coast & finally appeared in his dream to give this inspiration to this dress”.



Check out the post below:



ED/OGB