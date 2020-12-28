Entertainment of Monday, 28 December 2020

Social media users react to Davido-Burna Boy brawl in Ghana

Davido and Burna Boy

A brawl between two Nigerian top performers, Davido and Burna Boy, at a club in Accra, on Monday dawn has stirred up a conversation on social media platforms.



According to a report by blogger, GH Hyper who witnessed the physical altercation between the two top Nigerian arts, “Burna Boy and Davido exchanged blows inside the Twist Night Club.”



Due to the scuffle between the two award-winning musicians, guests at the club had to run for their lives to avoid getting injured by the wayward actions of the Nigerian based arts.



In a video which has gone viral, Davido was seen walking out of the club in fury.



However, the incident has erupted a huge conversation on social media with many sharing their thoughts on the issue.



Read some of the comments culled by GhanaWeb below:





Hearing that @burnaboy and @davido had a clash in Ghana made me sad, so painful that Accra ???? — Halal Parrot (@Halalparrot_) December 28, 2020

This is very disgusting @burnaboy you don’t need to fight for you to prove yourself just except it that @davido is bigger than you in any way of life looking for fights cannot change it just except it and live with it You are just wasting your time that is the facts???????????? — Ricky Savage (@RickySa93938553) December 28, 2020

The whole Nigerian goons (top music stars) were in Accra over the weekends

That shows you how Ghana ???????? Dey sweet

Big ups @burnaboy @wizkidayo @davido !! No bad energy!!! Positive energy ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????? — MAXTYMELIVE.COM? (@maxtyme1) December 28, 2020

una come Ghana dey come enjoy una wan fight abi .. una dey enjoy our light dey fight abi .. I'm sure becz una no get light for una side there so @burnaboy no dey see @davido for club , Ghana get light 247 so him see am inside club I hear say una dey party without light — RayJayGh (@JoeRayGh) December 28, 2020

