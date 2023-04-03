You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 04 03Article 1743008

Entertainment of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users react as Hajia Bintu tops trends

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Social media influencer, Hajia Bintu Social media influencer, Hajia Bintu

Ghanaian social media sensation, Hajia Bintu, with over five million followers on all her social media handles, has topped Twitter trends after disclosing certain vital information about her life on The Delay Show.

During the interview, Hajia Bintu opened up about her personal life, revealing that her father has been absent throughout her life.

She spoke candidly about the emotional toll this has taken on her and how she has had to learn to cope without a father figure in her life.

She also addressed the issue of her being seen as a sex symbol.

She explained that while she is aware of her status as a social media influencer and the attention she receives for her curvy figure, she believes that women should embrace their sexuality and not be ashamed of their bodies.

In some social media reactions, netizens shared their thoughts after the interview was aired.

Scroll below to read some social media reactions:



















ADA/DA

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Passage of 3 new bills: How did you manage to get 137 MPs? - Sam George to Parliament Clerk

Sportsleading sports icon

Boxer, Isaac Dogboe

Isaac Dogboe pockets $475k despite losing world title fight to Cuba's Ramirez

Businessleading business icon

Ghana is said to have asked for 180 days in visa-free arrangements

Ghana stoic over South Africa visa waiver agreement

Africaleading africa news icon

Popular Nigerian musician Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable

Nigerian rapper Portable charged with assault

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The National Service Scheme (NSS)

The fate of some National Service Personnel