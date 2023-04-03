Social media users react as Hajia Bintu tops trends

Entertainment of Monday, 3 April 2023

Ghanaian social media sensation, Hajia Bintu, with over five million followers on all her social media handles, has topped Twitter trends after disclosing certain vital information about her life on The Delay Show.



During the interview, Hajia Bintu opened up about her personal life, revealing that her father has been absent throughout her life.



She spoke candidly about the emotional toll this has taken on her and how she has had to learn to cope without a father figure in her life.



She also addressed the issue of her being seen as a sex symbol.



She explained that while she is aware of her status as a social media influencer and the attention she receives for her curvy figure, she believes that women should embrace their sexuality and not be ashamed of their bodies.



In some social media reactions, netizens shared their thoughts after the interview was aired.



You don’t expect God to give Hajia Bintu all this ass and add sense to it just look at the ass and compensate it with the fact that she no shedda get sense — Advans (@MichaelAdvans) April 3, 2023

Ghanaian social media influencer and Tiktoker born Naomi Asiamah and popularly known as Hajia Bintu revealed how she got her nickname. As you guessed, she got the name Hajia Bintu because of her massive backside. https://t.co/lVQcZPZian



Vodafone | KING KHOSI | Sammy pic.twitter.com/hqwHDE8jqH — lifetipster.com (@life_tipstergh) April 3, 2023

Delay interviews people that are trending in the entertainment industry. That's her niche. And hajia bintu is not doing anything wrong. She is working for brands. That's a job in itself. If she wasn't pretty and wasn't curvy, do you think the brands would approach her ? — Neutral ???? (@SilentVoiceofG1) April 3, 2023

E check like Delay dey use juju to ask questions..she go make Hajia Bintu reveal all ein secret like what she did to Pamela Odame ???? — TARKWA MEDIKAL➕???????? (@deejay_barony) April 3, 2023

Hajia Bintu wey you dey run down to don't care what you think...and she's driving benz not drinking tea. — Mr. Barney????‍♂️ (@AmaHurtU) April 3, 2023

Lol and our people were insulting Hajia Bintu left right center ???????????? https://t.co/p6dyJoQazg — Sage Kenny ???????? (@Donsarkcess) April 3, 2023

People aren't insulting her because she positioned herself as a "Sex Symbol" oooo.



Yeah Hajia bintu is clearly a SEX SYMBOL and there's nothing wrong with that.



But she goof by generalizing the whole thing.



NOT EVERY WOMAN IS A SEX SYMBOL. https://t.co/p51bPkE8Bc — Bra Kweku (@DerekPeasah) April 3, 2023

Delay really try set up Hajia Bintu this beautiful day but we were victorious — Pickle Rick Sama (@Prem_peh) April 3, 2023

