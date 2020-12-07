Entertainment of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users call out Mzbel for ‘stealing’ her prayer to Jane Opoku Agyemang

Musician Mzbel

Musician and entrepreneur, who is also a staunch supporter of the National Dmocratic Congress, Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has been called out by social media users, for ‘stealing’ word for word, a prayer and well wishes she sent to Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.



Earlier today before the polls opened for voting to start, Mzbel shared a beautiful prayer on her social media, wishing Prof Opoku Agyemang, who is the Vice Presidential Candidate for the NDC well.



Her prayer, however, has been found to have been written by a social media user by the name Able Delalie.



Checks reveal, that Able was the original poster of the prayer, which was copied verbatim by Mzbel and attributed as hers.



The unhappy lady called out Mzbel for stealing her post, the action which attracted the attention of other social media users to call her out as well to do the right thing.



Find the prayer as shared by Able and Mzbel and comments by social media users below:



















Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.