Social media trends: Fun facts about ‘Kumerica’

All hail the good people of Kumerica. Ever wondered how the name came about? Well, the name ‘Kumerica’ has been trending on social media all week.
According to social media trends, natives of the Ashanti Region now want to be known as Kumericans.
That’s not just it, the entire Ashanti Region popularly known as Oseikrom is now referred to as the United States of Kumerica, USK for short.
“Kumerica to the world, they can’t war with us!,” the motto of this new state.
Here is a list of some fun facts about Kumerica:
Kumerican Passport
Information reaching GhanaWeb has it that there is an alleged mad rush for the Kumerican passport.
You cannot identify yourself as a Kumerican if you don’t bare this passport.
Quite interestingly, it didn’t take long for social media users to come out with this imaginary passport.
Some famous personalities like Shatta Wale and Reggie Rockstone have joined the trend by posting the new passport on their social media platforms.
The Highlife grandpapa captioned his post: “SINCE I AM THE ORIGINAL KHUMERICAN (no one slang pass yaw)????I HAVE MY PASSPORT HERE “YOUKNOWWADAMSAYIN” #wave”.
Shatta wale do all please all sark fans should retweet and like nowwwwwww #Kumerica pic.twitter.com/nRrb7oQOR0— Agenda Boys Headquaters???????? (@emmanuelnortey0) August 26, 2020
Where are my Proud Kumerican????????????..#Kumerica #Kumericans #Kumerican pic.twitter.com/8jCr58xqKP— Official Kumerica ? United States Of Asante(USA) (@Kumerica_) August 24, 2020
Have u gotten ya Tshirt ???? yet the hit my dm to purchase yours as a #ProudKumerican #Kumerica pic.twitter.com/a3SAbFPgz5— Official Kumerica ? United States Of Asante(USA) (@Kumerica_) August 25, 2020
I rep Bronx State #Kumerica #Kumericans ???????????? https://t.co/uFYIiEatNT pic.twitter.com/QtvA4Yoc5j— AHF???????? (@AkwasiHighest) August 21, 2020
President of #Kumerica. Salute Sir! pic.twitter.com/panzqOVW4K— Manuel Asare (@manueldominion) August 26, 2020
CURRENT LOCATION: KUMERICA AIRPORT. NO VISA, NO ENTRY.??????#Kumerica #Kumerican #Kumericans pic.twitter.com/iAZgfKhIZ2— Official Kumerica ? United States Of Asante(USA) (@Kumerica_) August 27, 2020
