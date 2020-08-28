Entertainment of Friday, 28 August 2020

Social media trends: Fun facts about ‘Kumerica’

All hail the good people of Kumerica. Ever wondered how the name came about? Well, the name ‘Kumerica’ has been trending on social media all week.



According to social media trends, natives of the Ashanti Region now want to be known as Kumericans.



That’s not just it, the entire Ashanti Region popularly known as Oseikrom is now referred to as the United States of Kumerica, USK for short.



“Kumerica to the world, they can’t war with us!,” the motto of this new state.



Here is a list of some fun facts about Kumerica:



Kumerican Passport



Information reaching GhanaWeb has it that there is an alleged mad rush for the Kumerican passport.



You cannot identify yourself as a Kumerican if you don’t bare this passport.



Quite interestingly, it didn’t take long for social media users to come out with this imaginary passport.



Some famous personalities like Shatta Wale and Reggie Rockstone have joined the trend by posting the new passport on their social media platforms.



The Highlife grandpapa captioned his post: “SINCE I AM THE ORIGINAL KHUMERICAN (no one slang pass yaw)????I HAVE MY PASSPORT HERE “YOUKNOWWADAMSAYIN” #wave”.





Shatta wale do all please all sark fans should retweet and like nowwwwwww #Kumerica pic.twitter.com/nRrb7oQOR0 — Agenda Boys Headquaters???????? (@emmanuelnortey0) August 26, 2020

Have u gotten ya Tshirt ???? yet the hit my dm to purchase yours as a #ProudKumerican #Kumerica pic.twitter.com/a3SAbFPgz5 — Official Kumerica ? United States Of Asante(USA) (@Kumerica_) August 25, 2020

Kumericans are taking their state to the next level.According to them, residents in Accra cannot stand the ‘pressure’ they are bringing to Ghana. All eyes on Kumasi, pardon us, Kumerica.Some of the features of the Kumerican flag can be likened to that of the flag of the United States of America.Only God knows what the green and black colours in the flag represents. However, the porcupine which is seen on the flag is symbolic to the Ashanti Kingdom. There is also the golden star, yes, not our usual black stars.We cannot list all the states in Kumerica but we have gathered a few.For instance, Asokwa is now the new Ohio; Tafo will now be known as Chicago, Ahodwo another suburb of Kumasi is now Texas, Bantama is now called Boston, whereas Ash Town has been renamed as Wahington DC and Buokrom is Brooklyn.The list goes on and on, so, which state do you represent?According to social media users who have actively participated in the trends, the president of Kumerica remains the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, the overlord of all the towns in the Asante Region.Way to go Kumericans!We are sure to witness more fun facts about Kumerica in the coming days.