Social media sensation PrinceTod buys new Richard Mille watch worth $200k

Fashion of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: Ebo Safo

Money is not a problem for Ghanaian rich kid Prince Asante also known as PrinceTod as he has acquired a new Richard Mille 11 watch worth $250,000.



The Ghanaian celebrity who seems to have a high taste for spending lavishly unveiled his new jewellery on his social media platforms to perhaps send a strong signal to his haters that he is still winning and on top of his game.



The social media sensation has been bragging about his new watch amid subtle shades some persons he labels as ‘haters”



“I spent 250 on my lamb truck, & put another 200 on my wrist‼️ Richard Millie rm #11. This grown man business , while you kappin’ on the internet, we gettin’ back in real life‼️. Still undefeated…free @realryte_mula.”



