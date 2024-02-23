You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 02 23Article 1918431

Entertainment of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media reacts to Afua Asantewaa’s disqualification by GWR

« Prev

Next »

Comments (10)

Listen to Article

Afua Asantewaa sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes Afua Asantewaa sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes

Ghanaian influencer and former Guinness World Records contender, Afua Asantewaa has failed to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, which is held by Sunil Waghmare from India.

Despite singing for 126 hours and 52 minutes in December 2023, her attempt was not approved by the Guinness World Records office.

Breaking the unfortunate news on its official Twitter handle, the Records office said that although not successful, the attempt was “inspirational” and hoped she’d do it again.

Additionally, Afua Asantewaa’s $750 fee to expedite her review process was refunded to her.

In light of the news, netizens have taken to various platforms to air their thoughts on the development.

While many have trolled Afua Asantewaa for her loss, others have offered their support, and some have asked if she would attempt the world record again.

View some posts below











ID/ ADG

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Comments:
This article has 10 comment(s), give your comment