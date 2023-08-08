You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 08 08Article 1820957

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media reacts as Twitter launches revenue sharing program

Twitter's new logo Twitter's new logo

X, formerly known as Twitter, has recently launched a new program that will allow its users to earn some of the ad revenue it gains. The program officially rolled out on July 28th, months after CEO Elon Musk first launched it in February.

The company had paid some of its creators earlier this month. But with the new global rollout, individuals who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for monetization from the monetization tab on the app.

“We want the process to be as simple as possible, so all eligible X Blue and Verified Organizations subscribers are entitled to revenue share so long as they meet the eligibility criteria and join. To qualify, these are the criteria one would have to meet.

“Be subscribed to X Blue (formerly Twitter Blue) or be a Verified Organization. Have at least 15M impressions on your cumulative posts within the last 3 months. Have at least 500 followers.”

In the wake of the new announcement by X, many on social media have taken to the platform to air their reactions and strategies on how to qualify for the pay-out.

Check out the social media reactions below:






















