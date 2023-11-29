Social media in turmoil as new video of Becca regenerates bleaching accusations

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tongues have been left wagging all over social media after popular songstress, Rebecca Acheampong, known professionally as Becca updated her fans with a new video post, which left many asking if she had been bleaching.



The “African Woman” hitmaker took to her Instagram handle on November 29 to share a video of her body as she left the gym.



However, many pointed out that Becca’s skin seemed vastly different as compared to earlier pictures of her. Raising questions about whether she had engaged in bleaching.



This is not the first time Becca has been accused of bleaching. Back in 2018, Becca was accused of bleaching her skin, allegations that she vehemently denied. The accusations popped up again in 2020, with many alleging that the bleaching was to please her Nigerian husband.



Earlier in 2023, these accusations came in full force once again, although Becca did not respond to such claims. Stating that she would not engage trolls.



These recent claims have left many appealing to Becca to stop bleaching and rather embrace her natural skin.



Check out some posts below.





ID/BB