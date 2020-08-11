Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media divided over Patapaa’s alleged poisoning

Musician Patapaa was allegedly poisoned at a night out

Ghanaians on social media are divided on whether or not Swedru-based Rapper, Patapaa, has been poised as is being circulated.



A video that went viral on social media sighted by Ghanaweb.com has the rapper, known in real life as Justice Amoah, on a hospital bed battling for his life.



The rapper is alleged to have been poisoned by unknown people on Sunday. This would be the second time there has been an attempt on his life.



According to sources, Patapaa and his friends had gone out to have a good time when Patapaa started complaining of stomach aches and was rushed to the hospital.



Whiles many sympathized with the rapper, others wondered if it was one of the usual publicity stunts celebrities pull for relevance, especially after a well-known man of God, Eagle Prophet, prophesied in 2019 that Patatpaa would be poisoned.



Their suspicion also comes on the back of the fact that per the video circulation, even though there seems to be some drip on the musician’s hand, the bed does not look like the normal hospital bed.



Check out the reactions on social media below:





Such a nice hospital with a speaker by the bed of patients. The bed alone.......with the mosquito net hanging up and someone calling Maame, must be a Private private hospital ???????????? — Edna Yebuah (@AnkpaO) August 10, 2020

I don't know why I'm forced to believe this patapaa issue. How's this supposed to be a hospital? A well, wish him well if is turns out to be real — Mr controversial (@nana_T_i) August 10, 2020

lmao see this fraud — Txrry (@Tboooy_) August 11, 2020

Oh sad. Speedy recovery — Fire and Ice (@Cocoloso17) August 10, 2020

