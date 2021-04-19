Social media ‘blast’ DKB for using Akuapem Poloo to raise funds

Entertainment of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Comedian DKB is bearing the heat for appealing for public funds to help support Akuapem Poloo’s son whiles she serves her jail sentence.



According to most commentators, this move is a sick ploy by the comedian to extort money from the innocent public. They also said that if Akuapem Poloo can show money on video and go on trips in Dubai, she can also take care of her son from prison.



Derrick Kobina Bonney aka DKB Ghana, shared the artwork on his official Facebook page to solicit funds. He captioned, “Finally! For those who have been bugging me to reach her with some help. Gotten all the details from her. So here you are, feel free to support an embattled sister and her handsome son. God bless you. #PrayforAkuapemPoloo.” Details on the artwork include mobile money and bank amount number for amounts worth 1,000cedis and above.







This move did not sit well with his fans, who called him out for being an opportunist and fake. They claimed this is just an act to rob well-meaning Ghanaians of their hard-earned money.



According to Rosemond Browns’ lawyer, no provision made by the state to take care of her son. Whiles, she served a 90-day jail sentence for posting nudes of herself and her son on social media.