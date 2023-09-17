'So unnecessary' - Rita Edochie threatens Yul’s Judy, says what will happen if she doesn’t leave him

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Quite a number of Nigerians are starting to think veteran actress Rita Edochie is starting to do too much in showing her support for Yul Edochie's first wife, May.



In a video sighted online, the actress was seen in a gathering of women, publicly addressing Yul's second wife, Judy Austin.



Rita Edochie spoke more in Igbo and shaded the couple, who seemed to have moved to Abuja recently.



In English, the veteran star however said there will be consequences for Judy's refusal to let Yul return to his legal wife, May and their three kids.



The crowd of women cheered on as Rita Edochie threatened and from reports the gathering was to launch May's foundation in celebration of her birthday.



