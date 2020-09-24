Entertainment of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: GH Base

So people still bleach their skin in this modern day era? - Ama K Abebrese quizzes

Ghanaian actress, Ama K Abebrese

Most ladies in their quest to be light-skinned do all kinds of ridiculous things to their skins.



After bleaching off their natural dark colours, they lie about it when confronted and say they toned the skin.



Most female celebrities in Ghana are no exception. Majority of them have been accused of breaching their skin. People like Afia Schwarzenegger, Yvonne Nelson, Becca, Benedicta Gafah have all been accused of bleaching.



Well, one celebrity who is shocked at the extent to which some ladies go to change their skin colours is Ghanaian actress Ama K Abebrese.



In a post on her Facebook page sighted by Ghbase.com, Ama K Abebrese who was still in shocked at the level ladies will go just to bleach their skin quizzed why they do it.



See her post below;









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat to us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.