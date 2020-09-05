Entertainment of Saturday, 5 September 2020

‘So nobody could research about the background of the ‘fake’ UN awards first?’ – Wendy Shay queries

Musician Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay has reacted to the infamous fake UN awards conundrum that has taken centre stage on social media.



As we all may have heard and seen, a certain Dr Fordjour deceived some Ghananain celebrities and public officials in the name of the United Nations and the Kofi Annan Foundation by presenting them with unverifiable accolades.



This has generated a full-length conversation on social media especially with how the likes of Sarkodie, D’Black and Berla Mundi, who are considered as highly discreet by many, were lured into receiving awards without first verifying the source.



Wendy Shay has waded into the conversation with a subtle shade thrown at these celebrities who have put themselves up for public ridicule due to their indiscretion and perhaps ‘insatiable taste for awards and recognition.”



According to the ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker, in a tweet, before anyone receives an award, the person must research on the integrity of the organization and the individuals involved and ascertain the credibility of the scheme which these celebrities failed to do.



“When I tell Ghana to wake up U ppl think I’m joking So nobody could research about the background of dis (UN award ) Ghanafour p3 Award Award ne ha t)L) Ghana wake up !!”



