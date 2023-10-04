Snubbing UK #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters call for coup – Blakk Rasta slams Paapa Owusu Ankomah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Controversial Ghanaian radio personality, Blakk Rasta has descended heavily on Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Paapa Owusu Ankomah for his refusal to receive the petition by the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters by Ghanaians residing in the UK.



According to him, Paapa Owusu Ankomah’s snub of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters in the UK could pave the way for a coup to take place in the country because authorities are not showing commitment to solving the problems bedeviling the citizens.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show which GhanaWeb on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Blakk Rasta slammed Paapa Owusu Ankomah for ignoring Ghanaians in the UK who embarked on their version of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest to express their displeasure on the ailing Ghanaian economy.



“He [Paapa Owusu Ankomah] doesn't even have the decency and the courtesy to speak to this small crowd of Ghanaians and tell them the reality on the ground. The best he can do is run away. When people come to you demanding answers and all you can do is to run away, then you are calling for that coup,” he said.



“Because if the people are speaking and you are not ready to listen, you are not giving them any audience. They will take the law into their own hands.



“Can you see that he can't even walk straight? These are the old men in power, who are killing the future of the young men. And he's running away in a Ghana taxpayer-sponsored car,” Blakk Rasta fumed.



The controversial musician lambasted Paapa Owusu Ankomah for refusing to grant an audience to the UK #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters.



The aggrieved protesters were heard saying “You should be ashamed of yourself,” as he sat in his car and drove off without listening to their pleas and concerns.



Ghanaians in the UK took to the streets on September 29, 2023, to air their problems to the government in light of the incessant calls by the citizens of the country for the government to fix the ailing economy.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Ghanaians in the UK who weren’t granted an audience by Papa Owusu Ankomah were furious and pointed hands at him for neglecting them.



