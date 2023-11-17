Snoop Dogg says he’s giving up smoking weed

Entertainment of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: cnn.com

Snoop Dogg says he is giving up marijuana – or at least, smoking it.



“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” the rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, told his 82.5 million followers on Instagram.



“Please respect my privacy at this time.”



The news may come as a shock to some - the rapper has long been open about his love of weed, and even claimed to have smoked in the White House. He has launched several business ventures related to marijuana, including a pot-focused media company called “Merry Jane,” and a line of cannabis products.



He has also invested in in Casa Verde Capital, a venture capital firm that invests in marijuana start-ups.



His love for weed has made headlines: The entertainer revealed in 2019 that he had a full-time staffer to whose sole job it is to roll his blunts. And in 2021, he revealed on Reddit that he has 81 smoke breaks a day.