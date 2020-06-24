Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Snoop Dog shows massive love to AY Poyoo on Instagram Live

American rapper, Snoop Dog has shown his admiration for Ghanaian comic rapper, AY Poyoo.



The popular rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, media personality, entrepreneur, and actor reacted to a video of AY Poyoo on Instagram.



During a live video on Instagram with American comedian Michael Blackson, Snoop Dog began his reaction with a laughing emoji to support the young chap.



In another comment sighted by Zionfelix.net, Snoop wrote: “I’m. Da goat. Bah. Bah. Bah.”



AY Poyoo earned attention following his funny style of rapping. His way of dressing also accounted for his popularity.



Getting a global recognition within a short time of his emergence proves that he is doing something right.



