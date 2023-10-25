Snippet of DJ Vyrusky’s yet-to-be released song ‘Broken Heart’ hits over 100K videos on TikTok

Music of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: Maxwell Amoofia, Contributor

Renowned disc jockey and record producer, DJ Vyrusky, has set a new record in Ghana with an unreleased song titled ‘Broken Heart’.



The song which features award-winning artiste, Kuami Eugene, has recorded an unprecedented total of over 100k videos on TikTok even before release.



‘Broken Heart’ is scheduled to be released on Thursday, 26th October, 2023 on all streaming platforms.



Ahead of the premiere, a snippet of the song was posted on TikTok on October 6, to tease fans.



Surprisingly, the snippet went viral in a few days with calls for the song to be released sooner than planned.



Many have attributed the fast penetration of the song on TikTok across countries to the simple dance move in the snippet.



In the teaser video, DJ Vyrusky together with some friends, are seen grooving to a basic dance routine that involves elbow flexion and then the flapping of the arms in a butterfly-like motion.



The dance is believed to have sparked the high usage of the sound on TikTok making it very popular.



‘Broken Heart’ was written and produced by ‘Love & Chaos’ crooner Kuami Eugene.



