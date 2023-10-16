‘Smoking shisha can cause breast cancer’ - Doctor cautions

LifeStyle of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular doctor, Dr. Aproko, has issued precautions to women who are fond of smoking shisha.



Dr. Aproko has stressed that contrary to popular belief that shisha soothes one's mood, it can have major health implications on individuals, particularly, women.



According to him, the use of Shisha may cause cell distortions in the body, raising the chance of cancer-causing mutations.



He argues that these flavors frequently contain chemicals that are harmful to one's body.



Tackling other health concerns including obesity, Aproko Doctor also advised that walking is a successful and healthy method of losing weight.



He has asked individuals to walk instead of taking buses or cars because regular, long walks can aid in weight loss.





Watch the video below

