Smallgod releases 3rd single off highly anticipated album

Music of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

'Sinner' is a spiritual street hymnal about staying true to your nature and your environment. O’Kenneth who handles hook duties sums it up best when he says “Oh Lord, I’m a sinner, stuck in my ways”, in his now unmistakable baritone which turns every song into a prayer.



Kwaku DMC also shines in full force with his usual easy to catch verse full of witty one-liners about street life. Headie One’s incredible flow and LP2Loose’s energy serve as the final sauce that glues it all together.



‘Sinner’ was produced by N64 whose booming 808s serve as the perfect soundtrack for this street sermon.



Whilst Smallgod’s ability to bring together one of UK Drill’s biggest stars (Headie One) and Ghanaian Drill originators (Kwaku DMC & O’Kenneth) is a testament to his reach and influence, his A&R skills might be his most precious asset.



With his three incredible singles, he has shown a great ear for beats and an uncanny ability to pick and pair the perfect artist to the perfect production.



Smallgod has leveraged these two strengths into building anticipation for his Building Bridges album.



