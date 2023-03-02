Slut Boy Billy set to deliver earworms on soon-to-land EP 'Mineral Rock'

Music of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

Ghanaian rapper, Slut Boy Billy readies for the release of his debut EP, "Mineral Rock", to reinstate his eccentric style among music enthusiasts. But before then, he has a couple of words for the internet trolls.



After dropping one of 2021's most polarizing songs - 'Draco' - the Americanized-Italian-Ghanaian actor and emo-punk trap oddball raised in Pittsfield, Massachusetts (01201 Berkshire County) went incognito for a while, only to resurface when everyone had gotten over the hype with 2022's 'Eish' alongside fellow Ghanaian rapper, AGS Remedy.



With that came the promise to be more proactive with his craft, and just three months down the line Slut Boy Billy is keeping to his word. He just announced his upcoming EP, "Mineral Rock" and has hinted at its release somewhere this month. And yes, our ears are perked!



Reaching out to the rising rapper on the phone, he had a couple of words for the internet trolls: "I heard what some internet trolls had to say about my music and it motivated me to go harder than ever. I own this style. It is original, and I'm sticking to it until it blows my brand out of this world like a meteorite. Love it or hate it: I'm edgy as f**k, no cap! And I high-key know most of these critics are waiting for me to hit my peak before they act all nice. But I'm not having any of that".



"'Mineral Rock' will be out in less than three weeks and you can count on that”, he said afterward, adding: “I don't think I should say much about what to expect because the value of my craft will speak for itself when it premieres. But till then, fans can expect me to come in clutch. Yeah, I'm reinstating my melodic mix of emo and punk trap and you already know what that means: it will be fire".



Slut Boy Billy is yet to share any specifics about his upcoming EP, with its tracklist, producer(s), actual release date and possible features all still a mystery. That said, "Mineral Rock" will be available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide this month. Anticipate.