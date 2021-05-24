‘Slow Down’ is an international tune, bigger than Ghana’s market - Entertainment critic

Music of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Entertainment critic Chris Tsormanah has described King Promise’s ‘Slow Down’ as a world-class song.



According to him, the quality of the song is the lyrics, instrumentation and how melodious it is.



Speaking on Rainbow Entertainment, he said the melodies of the song kept hitting all the time.



In his view, the spirit behind the song is super and has commended Kill Beatz (the producer) for the great work he did with the song.



The vocal ability on the song delivered by King Promise he argued sounded like velvet.



Chris Tsormanah also described the video for the song as of high standard, adding, the tune is an international tune and very small for the Ghanaian market.



The song is an Andy Matijey-directed visuals.



The musician himself has explained that he had wanted to go crazy with the visuals and so asked the director to allow his imagination to run wild with the concept.