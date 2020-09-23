Music of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Slim Buster releases visuals for 'Masharita' remix

Looks like Slim Buster isn’t letting COVID-19 lock down his creativity as the veteran singer has proven that he can still deliver.



The famous Ghanaian dancer has released visuals to his “Masharita” remix which features the likes of High-life singer, Nana Quame.



Slim Buster in this new poject opted to animate some portion of the visuals.



He also highlighted plans to revamp his music career.



"I have more things under my sleeves for Ghanaians when I return from UK. This is just to refresh fans memory and prepare them for some new jams from me," he said.



Meanwhile, it is no doubt that the very popular "Masharita" song is as relevant today as it was 13 years ago.



The video was directed by Finnez.



