Sleeping with men not the remedy to my relapses - Abena Korkor

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

After setting social media agog with yet another list of men she has slept with, mental health advocate and former presenter at TV3, Abena Korkor Addo has revealed that discussing sex-related issues is one of her main interests.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay, on the Go online show, the beautiful Abena Korkor stated that despite the stereotype attached to the open discourse about sex in Ghana, she is not perturbed or deterred from shying away from sex talks.



When the host, Sammy Kay asked whether sex plays a role as a therapeutic measure or remedy when she gets a relapse, she disclosed that she takes her drugs to get well.



She added that, just like any other human being, sex is a form of exercise, hence when it is done properly with your partner, all the natural benefits associated with sex such as calming you down and relief from stress will be experienced, therefore she is not an exception.



Watch video below:



