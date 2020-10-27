Tabloid News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Slay Queens snatching people's husbands will pay for their actions eventually - Counsellor

Counsellor Dr Mrs Charlotte Oduro

Counsellor Dr. Mrs. Charlotte Oduro has warned Ghanaian Slay Queens taking people’s husbands to be wary of what they are doing because they will pay back in 10 years to come.



According to her, instead of young ladies learning and schooling themselves on how to build a legacy, they think sleeping with “big men” is the solution to everything.



“If you are a woman and you are dating someone’s husband and you are proud of it, you sleep with him and he has bought you a car and a house and you’re proud as a woman when your colleague female who is his wife is crying, let me tell you this, you may be slaying today using your body to get what you want but I’m telling you, ten years to come you’ll pay for it,” she said while speaking on Accra-based Okay FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



To her, young ladies lately are lazy and would rather want to sleep with big men who are already married to earn some income for their upkeep because they feel too big to work and earn a living.



She said currently in Ghana there is a place where these big men meet just to get young ladies they can sleep with; something she says she’s against, indicating that if the big men also want to help these young ladies they do so without asking for anything in return.



To her, such ladies who are reaping from where they’ve not sown will die like a hen if they don’t choose the path of righteousness.





