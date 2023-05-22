Skrewfaze calls for equal support and recognition of artistes from all regions

Entertainment of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prominent Ghanaian musician, Skrewfaze has voiced his disappointment with the lack of support given to artistes from regions outside of the capital city, such as the Northern Region.



In an asaaseonline.com report, Skrewfaze emphasized the need for industry players to ensure fairness and equality in promoting the works of Ghanaian musicians.



“One thing I have noticed, and I am quite sure you are going to agree with me, is that Ghanaians love controversial stuff. But the most important things we don’t pursue,” he told the show host.



Skrewfaze pointed out that Ghanaians tend to gravitate towards controversial topics rather than focusing on more important matters.



He expressed his concern that over 70% of the content promoted by Ghanaians is unnecessary and detracts from the recognition of deserving artistes.



“An example is these lookalikes; they are supposed to be dead news by now and focus more on artistes like Okyeame Kwame, Wiyaala and the rest.



“Go to the North; they are doing so well, like Fancy Gadam. They are performing at a packed stadium, but everything is centered here in Accra,” Skrewfaze said.



