Skin care with Aloe Vera- Herbalife nutrition advice

Tropical climate may be great for days spent in the park or outdoors but it can also take its toll on our skin! Aloe Vera is a natural skin soother that delivers moisture to the skin and prevents its (moisture) loss.



Aloe Vera is a lusciously green plant with succulent leaves that originally comes from the Arabian Peninsula. They grow wild in tropical, semi-tropical or dry climates around the world or are grown as houseplants because of how easy they are to care for.



Aloe Vera leaves contain a clear gel that is used in many beauty and skincare products and a range of antioxidants, including Vitamins C and E. The clear aloe gel can help to hydrate, moisturise, protect and heal your skin.



You can either snap off the actual leaves, scrape the gel out and apply it directly to your skin, or use products that contain Aloe Vera.



These days, Aloe Vera can be found in a range of beauty products and is often used alongside other skin-friendly ingredients such as olive oil or African Shea Butter.



Aloe Vera is of more use than just during summertime. You can use it on your skin all year to:



1.Support healing of minor cuts and burns



2.Soothe minor skin irritations



3.Hydrate your skin as part of your skincare regimen



4.Alleviate dry skin



Go on! Show your skin some tender loving care all year round!



