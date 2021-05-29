Skbeatz records drops new skit 'Shocking Confession'

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

How amazing it is when couples settle their differences in peace amicably without discord.



Well, relationships and marriages can't be all smooth though you know.



The journey is quite tough and offences are inevitable between partners and couples in a relationship.



A misunderstanding can be a cause of a break up of a peaceful relationship if not solved and left unconcerned.



One of the best ways to keep the relationship on its toes is with the simple phrase "I'm sorry" when one is at fault.



With this, Ghanaian filmmaker and publicist, Skbeatz Records, illustrates the scenario in his new short film titled 'Shocking Confessions'.



The short drama, full suspense, comedy, a twist and a secret unveiled tells the story of a newly wedded couple caught up in a quarrel and the ending is quite hilarious after the cause of the fight is known.



The film features only two new actors, Sampson Agyekum and Loretta Fobi in a scene.



Extra members of the production include Kbeatz Pianos, Daniel A.Boateng (ICE) and D'Motions Studios.



To what caused the argument, and later ended with suspense, watch the full video on YouTube to know what truly happened.



