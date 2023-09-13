Six unforgettable hit songs by the late Mohbad

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian rapper cum singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as 'MohBad' passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.



Mohbad previously joined Naira Marley's "Marlian Records," but departed in 2022.



His most popular songs include Peace, Ask About Me, Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie, which received nominations for The Headies Awards in three categories in 2022.



The gifted musician was among the top 21 Afrobeats musicians of 2021, according to Audiomack.



He released Peace in 2022, which Rexxie produced, and reached his peak in the top 50 of the TurnTable charts in 2021 and the top 100 in 2022.



After agreeing to a record deal with Marlian Records World in 2019, Mohbad released his debut EP, Light.



Some Nigerian superstars Lil Kesh, Naira Marley, and Davido were featured on the EP's eight songs.



Here are six unforgettable hit songs released by Mohbad



Rexxie, MohBad – KPK (Ko Por Ke)









Mohbad - Peace









Mohbad- Ask About Me









Mohbad ft. Bella Shmurda – ADURA









Mohbad - Beast & Peace









Mohbad - Feel good (official video )





