You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 02Article 1778648

Entertainment of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sister Derby slammed for circulating LGBTQ anthem online

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Sister Derby is a popular Ghanaian singer cum socialite Sister Derby is a popular Ghanaian singer cum socialite

Ghanaian singer cum socialite, Sister Derby, has come under renewed attack following her release of snippets of her pro-LGBTQ song on the internet.

In July 2021, Sister Derby and her brother, Wanlov the Kuborlor featured on a popular Ghanaian transgender, Angel Maxine’s song.

Earlier when conversations pertaining to the passage of an anti-LGBTQ bill was rife on social media, Ghana’s first openly transgender, Maxine Angel Opoku released a song in response to the proposed legislation.

Ms. Opoku released a song titled “Wo Fie,” which means “in your home,” in the Akan language, one of the most widely spoken languages in Ghana.

“Wo Fie” talks about how LGBTQ persons may be part of every family, and calls for tolerance and respect. In the lyrics, Ms. Opoku sings about being unapologetically herself while being backed by Sister Derby and Wanlov.

During that same period, Sister Derby, and leading anti-LGBTQ advocate in parliament, Sam George, were locking horns on social media.

But almost two years down the lane, Sister Derby has taken to social media to create awareness and revive the pro-LGBTQ agenda.

Unclear what necessitated her post, she took to Instagram and shared snippets of the ‘Wu fie’ song with the caption
” It’s nice to be niiice”.

This development has since stirred wild reactions online amidst backlash and criticisms.

Some netizens who seem unhappy about the development have asked Sister Derby to stop forcing the LGBTQ agenda down the throat of Ghanaians.

“Anyone can be gay, granted and no yawa but why do y’all want to force someone’s sexuality on Ghanaians? If it was a normal “distin” there wouldn’t be a reason to advertise their sexuality. Do you see heterosexual ppl going about and parading their sexuality? Let them do their gay things. It’s their preference and choice and but Ghana as a country does not accept this act. Stop forcing it on them with this yawa song. At least be innovative and come up with an original mpo err madam,’ one Twitter user wrote.

“Chale stop that nonsense , God created Man and woman . Man marries woman . . Stop nonsense,” tweeted another.

Check out the post below:









EB/BB

Newsleading news icon

Kweku Baako and Anas Aremeyaw Anas, insert is of MP Kennedy Agyapong

Aluta continua: Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong

Sportsleading sports icon

Asamoah Gyan and his mansion

3 times 'experts' have cautioned Asamoah Gyan over 3-million-dollar Weija mansion

Businessleading business icon

Abena Osei Asare addressing the pensioners

Bear with us, ability to pay your bonds a struggle – MoF begs pensioners

Africaleading africa news icon

Uganda president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

Anti-LGBTQ law: If they cut aid, we shall discipline our expenditure – Uganda president

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia writes in UK Guardian: Africa will be transformed by the potential of AI and data