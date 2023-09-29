Sister Deborah stuns in African garments at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian songstress Sister Deborah, who is popularly known as the “African Mermaid,” dazzled and lightened up the runway at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.



Her stunning African garment collections caught the attention of the event, which is one of the biggest global fashion carnivals in the world.



On day one of Paris Fashion Week, she was at the presentation of Benjamin Benmoyal, for which she styled herself in pieces from UpCycled Thrift Ghana paired with palazzo pants designed by Lakopué using fugu fabric.



Sister Deborah’s striking presence attracted a lot of attention and media coverage with her adorned, multi-coloured dress, which has received mixed reviews from social media users.



The award-winning female pop artiste and fashion icon who promotes up-cycled clothes and indigenous fabrics has been continuously supporting young local creatives.



The African Mermaid is in Paris, playing an ambassadorial role for upcoming as well as established Ghanaian fashion brands.



She is expected to exhibit several magical and artistic African dresses in subsequent events in Paris.



