Entertainment of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: Kweku Simon, Contributor

Sista Afia shows interest in working with Freddy Blaze

play videoSinger, Sista Afia

Multiple award-winning female singer, Sista Afia, has shown interest in working with another young act by the name Freddy Blaze.



Over the years Sista Afia has been noted for putting young talents on the map and after having a series of successful hit songs and features, she deems it necessary to support the upcoming ones as well.



She posted a video of Freddy Blaze’s new single titled “Dede” with the caption, "Where is he I need to work with him ASAP…"



This comes as a piece of very good news to Freddy Blaze and his followers as a collaboration with Sista Afia, the hottest female musician in Ghana will put a huge step toward his music dreams.



Freddy Blaze is currently one of the fast-rising musicians in Kumasi and has worked with big names including Lil Win, Strongman Burner, Amerado, to mention a few.



He is currently promoting his new song titled Dede, the song that actually made Sista Afia fall for his talent. Watch the visuals for Dede by Freddy Blaze below:



Watch video below:



