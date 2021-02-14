Entertainment of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: GNA

Sista Afia: The only Ghanaian female name in Top 100 African Musicians

Sista Afia, Versatile musician

Versatile musician Sista Afia has made the shortlist for the Top 100 African musician unveiled by Pan-African Entertainment Channel, Watsup TV.



The “Weather” hitmaker was surprisingly the only female artiste from Ghana to be named among the tall list of successful musicians on the African continent.



Sista Afia had over the past few years risen to be the new face of Ghana’s music industry demonstrating her ruthless singing and rapping abilities and had received praise for bringing new energy to Ghana’s music industry.



Other female artists who made the shortlist across the continent include Charlotte Dipanda (Cameroon), Latifa (Tunisia), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Teni (Nigeria), Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Salma Rachid (Morocco), among others.



On the other hand, only nine Ghanaian male artistes were able to make the shortlist and they include Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, R2Bees and Sarkodie.