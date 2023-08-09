Singlet finally announces major comeback into music with new song 'Yango' featuring Ayesem

Music of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Singlet, a gifted Ghanaian singer, songwriter, composer, and performer has announced his comeback into music after a long break from the scene.



He made this known after sharing a snippet of the yet-to-be-released song titled 'Yango' which features the 'Koti' hitmaker Ayesem on his socials.



He wrote "It’s been a while since I dropped music the encouragement and the love you have shown is the reason, I am back doing what I love most. @followers @highlights @friends. Yango is coming soon".



Singlet following the announcement of his comeback has since generated loads of excitement and anticipation.



'Yango' produced by the multiple award-winning music producer, WilisBeatz will be released on Friday, August 11, 2023.



The 'playman' hitmaker is best known for his unique sound and style. His music is a blend of traditional Ghanaian rhythms and modern beats, with lyrics that touch on social issues and personal experiences.



Singlet's passion for music has taken him far, and he continues to inspire fans with his captivating performances and heartfelt composition.



He has loads of classic hit songs to his credit such as 'the way you love’, ‘favour’, ‘Highlife’, and ‘Me nah see dem’.



Singlet rose to prominence after he got featured on the popular song 'Samba' by rapper, Guru and on D-Black's song 'Omega' alongside Sarkodie.’