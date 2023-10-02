Singing or rapping alone doesn't mean you can release an album - Lyrical Joe

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2023

Ghanaian rapper, Joseph Gamor, popularly known as Lyrical Joe, has stated that musicians have to be versatile in their musical talents to be able to progress in their careers.



Speaking in an interview with blogger, Lucas Trendz, Lyrical Joe added that musicians should not rely on just their niche like singing or rapping but should be able to venture into other activities in the music production process.



He added that not being able to do so would end up with a stale project unless the artiste in question is able to master different aspects of music.



“When you are not a singer and a rapper, you need to be a musician. Otherwise, you are not an album product. Because when you are going to do an album, it's a lot you're going to dive into.



“So if you're not a musician that can wiggle your way through, then your album is going to be one way. Everything is going to be one way. You should be able to snap into different pockets and things,” he said.



The 2022 VGMA best rap performance holder is known for hit songs including ‘Win-Winn’ with Kelvynboy and ‘Betrayal’ featuring Sarkodie. He currently has two albums, ‘Vibes’ released in 2021, and ‘Photo Album’ released in 2023.



