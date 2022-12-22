Singing helps me reach wider audience - Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Martin King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, a Ghanaian musician and songwriter, has questioned why he should limit himself to rap music when he can reach out to a wider audience through singing.



“The rap is still in the songs when I sing I do a few raps in-between and when I’m featured on a song and the person is singing, I will rap so the rap is still there,” he said on Hitz FM as seen by MyNewsGh.com reporter Amansan Krakye.



He added “Just that we don’t do much of it because the fan base is now wider so I can’t limit it to some Effiekuma people alone in Takoradi because they are those who will understand the lyrics in my rap but my music should be for everyone”.



The multiple award-winning artiste who apart from his rap prowess has grown into a very good singer has disclosed that he has succeeded in migrating his fans to another kind of music.



“Music shouldn’t be too difficult to relate to so that’s one thing I considered when I decided to switch from being a rapper to doing more of being a singer now,” Kinaata told Doreen Avio the host.



“I took the risk to sing and now myself and the fans have migrated from my days of being a rapper and we’ve now introduced the fans to another kind of music that we’re enjoying currently,” he stated.