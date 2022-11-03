Singer Naana Blu gears up for 'Kwame Ato' release

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Quophimens Musiq signee Naana Blu is set to release a new song titled ‘Kwame Ato’.



The song, produced by Teddy MadeIt, is named after the male character in the Ghanaian Highlife artiste’s popular TikTok skits.



Ms Blu, in the TikTok videos, is usually seen making her face up and while at it, narrating stories about her boyfriend Kwame Ato with whom she has an interesting off-on relationship.



For several weeks, she has told stories about their break up, their make-up, their fights, how they met, etc.



She does the narration mostly in her animated Akan dialect called Fante. Check one out below:



So far, no face has been put to the male character.



The cover art for the 'Kwame Ato' song is predominately yellow and shows a portrait of the sexy and sassy Naana Blu in the centre. Her name and song title are written in rose-red with what looks like a red pen spotted in the bottom right.



A release date has not been indicated by her team for the song which most likely will be in the Highlife style she is loved for.