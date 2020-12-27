Entertainment of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Singer Irene Logan and Tribassa LTD donate to Porters Village

Food and drinks were served to all the 130 children

Christmas came early for the children at Porters Village orphanage when Tribassa, owned by singer Irene Logan made a donation to them last Thursday at Dodowa



The day started off with a dance competition by the children who came in turns to show their dancing skills. Other games the children engaged in included musical chairs, rap and singing competition.



After the games, food and drinks were served to all the 130 children including the caretakers who were present.



Irene Logan said; “Tribassa is inspired by the vibrancy of the culture of our continent and an important way to contribute to the African story is to give back to the society hence the decision to donate



We intend to build capacity to do more things of this nature. Sponsors who helped in contributing to the donation are DCL laboratories: they gave vitamins, masks, first aid boxes and weighing scale. EPP Books also gave stationery items and books.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.