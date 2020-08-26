Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Singer EBA talks zero career collaborations

Gospel musician EBA

Gospel musician EBA has explained why he hasn’t done a single collaboration despite his years in the entertainment industry.



The Praise Factory Studios label owner has been in the industry for years and has produced some good songs but yet to put fellow artistes on his records.



When asked why the delay during an interview, he indicated that he wants to fully understand and grasp the dynamics of the gospel industry before making any move regarding features.



He told the host of “Nkran Kwanso”, Dr Kay on Friday, August 21, that that, “it is different if you are an outsider, and if you’re an industry player.”



The “Balm of Gilead” singer continued: “Since we’re in now, we want to observe how things go, I know things will go well. But I think the experience alone is important.”



He added that after he has gathered enough experience, he will be featuring a lot of artistes from next year. EBA is currently on a media tour to promote his newest single, “I Overcome”.



Enoch Blessing Acquah (EBA) is a contemporary Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter and music executive, with spiffing musical talent that aims at moulding the world positively and transforming lives.



He is a real estate developer, majoring in construction, interior and exterior decoration. EBA, who is the CEO of The Praise Factory Studios, is a married man with a son.



He officially began his musical journey with The Psalms – a renowned a capella group based in Ghana – and served as the group’s lead singer in a decade long thrilling career.



Known for his uniquely suave and smooth vocal coupled with his soul-stirring stagecraft, his goal is to use his music as an expressional tool to encourage, heal and draw others closer to the transformative love of Jesus Christ.



Having released his debut single titled “Balm of Gilead” in November 2019, the song has received a staggering warm reception from gospel music lovers both locally and internationally. He followed up with another record-breaking single, titled “I Overcome”, which was premiered on June 8, 2020.



EBA is undoubtedly a shooting giant in the gospel fraternity and his iconic rise has been widely known and acknowledged especially for his distinctive excellence.



His seemly combination of music and word makes him one of the finest contemporary worship leaders of our time.





