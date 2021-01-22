Entertainment of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Singer Bless blasts Kuami Eugene in new video

Hi-life Musician, Bless

Hi-life musician and songwriter, Bless Gh has set his colleague signed onto Lynx Entertainment Record label, Kuami Eugene on literal fire in a new video shared online.



According to Bless, he had to record a video to address certain issues that have come up after he said on Abeiku Santana‘s ‘Bless The Mic’ show that he is a better Hi-life musician than Kuami Eugene.



Bless sort to suggest that after he made that remark, Kuami Eugene has been disrespecting him even though he just expressed his candid views.



He wrote, "ADVICE TO KID BRO @kuamieugene Gh Media, I'm tired of answering Same question pls. )mo #Longstory na )mo y3 nõ."



He also added that Kuami Eugene should not think that he is indeed the king of Hi-life music in this era because it has been revealed that the crown which was given to him by the Legendary Amakye Dede was staged.



Speaking in a more assertive tone, the ‘Chocho Mo Cho” crooner advised Kuami Eugene to stop the unnecessary lies he spews whenever he grants interviews because he makes some of them suffer.



Bless cited Kuami Eugene’s recent remakes that since he became a star about nine men have come to tell his mother that he is their son as a complete lie and stressed that the 2020 VGMA ‘Artiste Of The Year” disgraced his mother with that statement.



Kindly watch the video below:



