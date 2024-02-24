Sing-a-thon: Possible reasons Afua Asantewaa was disqualified

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 February 2024

The announcement by the Guinness World Records about the disqualification of Ghanaian sing-a-thon contestant Afua Asantewaa did not come with specific details regarding the reasons for her inability to achieve the record.



Reviewing the rules of the game and paying critical attention to Afia Asantewaa's performance, the checks reveal that some clear errors could have been the reasons her record attempt was thwarted.



Let’s take a look at some of these possible reasons below:



1. Were the songs performed to a reasonable standard?



Per the rules, the songs sung throughout the attempt must be recognizable and performed to a reasonable standard.



While all the songs sung by Afua Asantewaa were popular Ghanaian songs, it remains unclear whether they were performed to a 'reasonable standard.' Glaring lapses and glitches were observed throughout her performance, particularly as the hours increased. At a point, she could be heard straining her voice when it faltered, similar to when fatigue set in.



2. Did she adhere to the rules that state that each piece of music performed must last for at least two minutes, with pauses of not more than 30 seconds allowed?



According to the Guinness World Records, each piece of music is expected to be performed continuously for at least two minutes.



This rule in particular might have been broken as Afua Asantewaa, during her bid, was spotted with several long pauses to either exchange pleasantries with guests, respond to the ecstatic crowd, recall forgotten lyrics, or rest her voice.



In one of the instances, Afua Asantewaa, while performing Samini’s “Where My Baby Dey”, paused to complain to the DJ that she was worn out and sleepy.



In another instance, some guests including musicians like Shatta Wale, Samini, and others, entered her booth to interact with her while the songs were being played and the microphone captured in her hand.



