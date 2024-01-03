Sing-a-thon: MUSIGA officially congratulates Afua Asantewaa after GWR attempt

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

The Musicians Association of Ghana (MUSIGA) has officially congratulated Afua Asantewaa, a Ghanaian journalist and singer, who has recently completed an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, singing for 126 hours non-stop.



She achieved this feat on December 27, 2023, at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, where she performed hundreds of Ghanaian songs from various genres.



The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has, in a statement released on January 2, 2024, congratulated her for her remarkable achievement, saying that she has brought honour to the music community in Ghana.



The statement, signed by the General Secretary of MUSIGA, Samuel Kofi Agyemang, praised her dedication, passion, and talent, and said that her success reflects the cultural and musical values of the nation.



The statement also said that Afua's accomplishment showcases the richness and diversity of Ghanaian musical talent and that she has represented Ghana on the global stage.



“Afua Asantewaa's dedication, passion, and unparalleled talent have not only set a new standard but have also brought honor to the music community in Ghana. For us at MUSIGA, her success resonates deeply within the cultural and musical fabric of our nation,” the statement read.



The statement added that Afua's passion for music and her commitment to the challenge embody the spirit of MUSIGA's mission to promote and celebrate the diverse talents within the Ghanaian music industry.



“The Musicians Union of Ghana salutes Afua Asantewaa for her outstanding accomplishment, and we are confident that her journey will inspire aspiring musicians and further elevate Ghana's presence in the global music arena,” it continued.



The statement concluded by saluting Afua for her outstanding accomplishment and expressing confidence that her journey will inspire aspiring musicians and further elevate Ghana's presence in the global music arena.



Background



Afua Asantewaa started her singing marathon on December 24, 2023, aiming to sing for between 117 to 120 hours. She exceeded the previous record of 105 hours, set by Indian Sunil Waghmare in 2012. She sang exclusively Ghanaian songs, focusing on Highlife, Hiplife, and Gospel genres.





Afua's singing marathon attracted a lot of attention and support from Ghanaians on social media, as well as from celebrities, musicians, and dignitaries who visited her at the venue. Some of the stars who passed by to inspire her include Shatta Wale, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, and others.



Afua Asantewaa is a journalist and a women's rights advocate. She runs a non-governmental organisation called Women in Music and Arts Empowerment Foundation (WIMAEF), which seeks to empower women and girls through music and arts. She is also a mother of three children.



read the full statement below





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Accra, Ghana - January 2, 2024



MUSICIANS UNION OF GHANA CONGRATULATES AFUA ASANTEWAA ON GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ACHIEVEMENT



The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) extends heartfelt congratulations to Afua Asantewaa for her remarkable achievement in breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon, clocking an impressive 126 hours of continuous singing.



Afua Asantewaa's dedication, passion, and unparalleled talent have not only set a new standard but have also brought honor to the music community in Ghana. For us at MUSIGA, her success resonates deeply within the cultural and musical fabric of our nation.



In an extraordinary display of endurance and musical prowess, Afua has etched her name in history, representing Ghana on the global stage. This accomplishment not only celebrates her personal triumph but also showcases the richness and diversity of Ghanaian musical talent.



Samuel Kofi Agyemang, General Secretary of MUSIGA, expressed his excitement, stating, "Afua Asantewaa's achievement is a testament to the vibrant music scene in Ghana. We are proud to have such exceptional talents contributing to the global recognition of our nation's music."



Afua's passion for music, coupled with her unwavering commitment, embodies the spirit of the Musicians Union of Ghana's mission to promote and celebrate the diverse talents within the Ghanaian music industry.



The Musicians Union of Ghana salutes Afua Asantewaa for her outstanding accomplishment, and we are confident that her journey will inspire aspiring musicians and further elevate Ghana's presence in the global music arena.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Samuel Kofi Agyemang

General Secretary

Musicians Union of Ghana

0244799314

skofiagyemang@gmail.com



About Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA)

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is a vibrant organization dedicated to promoting and safeguarding the interests of musicians in Ghana. With a commitment to fostering collaboration, celebrating diversity, and advancing the music industry, MUSIGA plays a pivotal role in shaping the cultural landscape of the nation.



