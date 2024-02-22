Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa replies critics over alleged 'failed' attempt

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 February 2024

The Ghanaian seeking to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon in the world, Afua Asantewaa, has debunked rumours that her attempt had been foiled upon review.



According to her, she has not made such claims in the public domain but rather, some persons with malicious intent are attempting to dent her image as the reviewing process is ongoing.



She lamented the criticisms she has been facing recently following the delay in the approval of her sing-a-thon attempt, adding that she is not perturbed by the ongoing rumours surrounding the outcome of her sing-a-thon attempt.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Afua Asantewaa urged the general public to support her with prayers as the verification process of her sing-a-thon attempt by Guinness World Record is ongoing and desist from bastardizing her.



“I don’t remember saying it anywhere that I was disqualified. Despite the rumours about my failure, people can choose to believe it or not, I’m not perturbed. Instead of hoping for the best people seem to hate me instead.



"The Bible tells us that those who harbour hatred are not listened to by God. Which is why some individuals are struggling to make ends meet in life. I’m very forgiving so such things don’t bother me. Some people chastise you on social media but pretend to admire you when they encounter you in person,” she said.



Some members of the public have raised concerns about the delay in the approval of Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon attempt.



Recently, Afua Asantewaa disclosed that she has made payment for the review of her sing-a-thon attempt to be expedited, however, the outcome is yet to be known.



She completed her sing-a-thon in five days after clocking 126 hours, which surpasses the 105 hours which stood as the existing world record.



