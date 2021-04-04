Sika emerges winner for Pose for Africa Reality Show

Fashion of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: GNA

Budding modelling act Diamond Victoria is better known as 'Sika' has won the maiden edition of the Pose for Africa TV reality show.



After partaking in a series of tasks over 13-weeks, Sika stood out among her fellow contestants as she won herself a trip to a fashion show in Milan, a modelling contract as well as a special cash prize.



Delali Agor, another sensational modelling act was the first runner-up (Silver Model) having won herself a trip to Paris while Jacqueline Wiafe Konadu, who was the pre-final favourite picked up the third prize (Bronze Model) with a trip to Dubai for a special fashion show.



Speaking at the glamorous grand finale held at the Premier Beach Resort in Krokobite, Madam Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Executive Director of ASKOF Productions (Organizers of the show), said it was a dream true for her to stage this reality which is the first of its kind in Ghana.



“I had a dream of becoming a top model but since I couldn’t fulfil that dream, I thought I could give others the opportunity to pursue modelling at the top level that was why I created this project.



“Modelling is often associated with the Western world and not that popular in Africa. So I decided to also create this show in order to project our arts and culture as Ghanaians and Africans as a whole,’’ she said.



Additionally, Madam Aduonum expressed hope that the reality show would help bridge the gap between the international and Africa modelling market thus showcasing the numerous talents we have on the continent.



The night saw legendary Highlife performer Gyedu Blay Ambulley delivering a masterclass performance to the amusement of the few audiences who were gathered at the event.



Nakeeyat Dramani, a one-time winner of TV3's Talented Kids, also delivered an inspirational poetic speech reminding women about the need to strive hard to exploit numerous opportunities to make Ghana a better place.



The maiden edition of Pose for Africa was sponsored by Adonko Next Level, KIA, TeeBay Beauty, Geodrill, BelaQua, Premier Beach Club, among other supporting sponsors.