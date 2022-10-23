Sika Osei celebrates first marriage anniversary with stunning photos

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sika Osei has celebrated her first wedding anniversary on October 23, 2022, with some stunning images from her wedding exactly a year ago.



37-year-old Sika took to Instagram on Sunday to mark the occasion with a simple but beautiful message indicating she was ready for the challenges that came with marriage and the beauty as well.



She wrote in the caption to her over 600,000 followers, “❤️ 1 year Down….Forever to go! #sesilove2021.”



A year ago, the actress and her husband, Sele Douglas, had a fairytale nuptial that was climaxed with a stylish white wedding.



The official wedding ceremony occurred at the Sandbox beach club, followed by a private reception at De-Icon in East Legon.



Guests included family, friends and colleagues including Ghana’s Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Berla Mundi, Eku Edawor, and many more.



The wedding reception also saw performances from Ghanaian A-list singers Kidi, Efya and Camidoh.















ADA/ESA