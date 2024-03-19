Signs your partner is hiding a child, and how to navigate the aftermath

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

In marriage or courtship, transparency and trust are the rhythms that keep the partnership in harmony. However, when secrets, especially as significant as a child from a past relationship, are hidden in the shadows, the 'music falters'.



If you suspect your partner might be hiding a child, here are some signs to watch out for, along with tips on navigating this difficult situation:



Signs your partner might have a hidden child:



1. Sudden schedule changes: Does your partner frequently work late, have unexplained weekend disappearances, or avoid specific holidays? These could be attempts to manage time with a hidden child.



2. Financial discrepancies: Unexplained financial outlays, hidden bank accounts or a sudden shift in spending habits could indicate child support payments or expenses related to another child.



3, Secrecy around phones and social media: Does your partner become evasive when you enter the room while they're on the phone? Are there password-protected social media accounts or hidden messages? Excessive secrecy around online activity can be a red flag.



4. Shifting attitudes towards children: Perhaps your partner, once hesitant about children, now expresses sudden interest in babysitting or volunteering with kids. This could be a sign of unresolved feelings or guilt about a hidden child.



5. Unexplained emotional responses: Does your partner get flustered or defensive if you casually mention children? Unexplained emotional outbursts or a general sense of unease could stem from the burden of keeping a secret.

Evidence of a Child's Presence: Unexplained items or photos of children who are strangers to you could be direct evidence of a child.



Approaching the truth with empathy: If these signs raise red flags, don't jump to conclusions. Communication is key.



Here's how to approach the situation:



1. Choose a calm moment: Don't confront your partner in a heated state of mind. Pick a time when you can both talk openly and calmly.



2. Express your concerns: Be honest about your observations and express how these red flags are affecting you. Phrase your questions in a way that invites honesty, such as, "I've noticed some changes lately, and I'm feeling a little confused. Can we talk about it?"



3. Listen actively: Give your partner the space to explain. Listen actively without interrupting.



4. Seek professional help: If the conversation confirms your suspicions, consider couples therapy with a therapist experienced in infidelity and family dynamics.