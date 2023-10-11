Should we wait for MzGee to be killed before we speak? - Vim Lady fumes over UTV attack

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and an employee of Despite Media, Afia Pokua popularly known as Vim Lady has once again voiced her concerns about the thug invasion of United Television (UTV) during the UnitedShowbiz program.



She bemoaned the incessant attacks aimed at media entities in the country and asked if Despite Media should sit aloof for United Showbiz hostess, Gloria Akpene-Acquah popularly known as MzGee to be killed before taking steps to address the issues.



The controversial media personality fumed at criticisms aimed at MzGee for allowing Kwame A Plus to tear the New Patriotic Party (NPP) letter meant for the management of UTV apart on live TV during the show.



She stated that no political party has the right to determine the content of shows aired by media houses hence the attack on the UnitedShowbiz program by the NPP is unwarranted.



“Do you determine content? Because it is an entertainment program so we shouldn’t talk about politics. Are you the ones to determine entertainment topics and political ones? We are here and somebody killed Kikibees. should we wait for someone to shoot MzGee and kill her before we speak out?” aggrieved Vim Lady fumed.



“Those of you who have started sending messages on equalization you better take your nonsense away. I’m very passionate about this. I have never spoken like this but I will do it. if they had poured acid on us in 2020 [during elections] would you [critics] have come and replaced us? Do you know how painful that is?” she said during the ‘Egyaso Gyaso’ political show on Okay FM.



Her reaction comes after thugs said to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was broadcast live on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to the reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



Watch the video below







SB/BB